Khan thanks MBS for ‘timely’ support to Pak economy

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for extending oil facility to Pakistan against deferred payments, saying the gesture was a “timely support for the country’s economy”.

“The brotherly gesture of the Kingdom provided timely support to the economy of Pakistan at a crucial juncture,” the Prime Minister told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), as the two leaders met on the sidelines of 14th summit of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Makkah.

The Crown Prince extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Khan on his visit to the kingdom for the summit, a PM Office statement said. The Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for the traditional Saudi hospitality and extended felicitations on Saudi Arabia’s assumption of the OIC chair.

The two leaders took stock of the current state of bilateral political, economic and trade relations. They agreed to expedite decisions taken during the visit of Crown Prince to Pakistan in February, particularly the early implementation of decisions taken during the first meeting of the Pak-Saudi Supreme Coordination Council. The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince agreed to regularly exchange views on all issues of mutual interest.