Divisive Angola rebel chief gets public burial 17 years after death

LUANDA: Thousands of supporters of Angola’s former rebel leader Jonas Savimbi rallied for his public funeral on Saturday, 17 years after he was killed by troops in a shootout that marked the end of the country’s devastating civil war.

Wearing T-shirts printed with an image of Savimbi’s face, supporters placed his coffin on a monument in the guerilla leader’s village of Lopitanga, in a ceremony touted as a symbol of national reconciliation after decades of war.

Savimbi, known as the "black rooster", died in February 2002 during a clash with the army in central Angola.

A portrait of the charismatic but divisive rebel leader was placed before the coffin, which was draped with UNITA’s green and red flag.

Angola, a former Portuguese colony, became a Cold War battleground after independence in 1975 when the Marxist-Leninist People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) seized control.