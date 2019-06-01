Divisive Angola rebel chief gets public burial 17 years after death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LUANDA: Thousands of supporters of Angola’s former rebel leader Jonas Savimbi rallied for his public funeral on Saturday, 17 years after he was killed by troops in a shootout that marked the end of the country’s devastating civil war.
Wearing T-shirts printed with an image of Savimbi’s face, supporters placed his coffin on a monument in the guerilla leader’s village of Lopitanga, in a ceremony touted as a symbol of national reconciliation after decades of war.
Savimbi, known as the "black rooster", died in February 2002 during a clash with the army in central Angola.
A portrait of the charismatic but divisive rebel leader was placed before the coffin, which was draped with UNITA’s green and red flag.
Angola, a former Portuguese colony, became a Cold War battleground after independence in 1975 when the Marxist-Leninist People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) seized control.
