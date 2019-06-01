US suspends funding for Iran Twitter account

WASHINGTON: The State Department is suspending funding for a taxpayer-funded Twitter account on Iran that sharply attacked critics of President Donald Trump’s hawkish policy, an official said on Saturday.

The Iran Disinformation Project was set up late last year with a stated mission to expose the "nefarious influence" of the clerical regime in Tehran.

The account, in English, Farsi and occasionally Arabic, is funded by the State Department’s Global Engagement Center, which is in charge of countering foreign propaganda.

To its modest number of Twitter followers, which stood at just over 2,700 on Saturday, @IranDisinfo offers a narrative in line with the Trump administration, highlighting human rights concerns in Iran, attacking its leaders across the spectrum and using the hashtag #40YearsOfFailure to describe the country since the 1979 Islamic Revolution overthrew the pro-US shah.

But some of the many US-based critics of the Trump administration’s hard line on Iran, who fear his policies could lead to war, voiced alarm at also being attacked by the account, which at times suggested they were stooges for the regime. A State Department official said that while "the bulk" of @IranDisinfo’s work was acceptable, the Department "identified recent tweets that fall outside the scope of the project to counter foreign state propaganda or disinformation."