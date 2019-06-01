close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
AFP
June 2, 2019

Blast at Russian explosives plant injures 42

World

AFP
June 2, 2019

MOSCOW: A blast at a major explosives plant in central Russia on Saturday injured 42 people and damaged nearly 200 buildings nearby, said local officials, Russian news agencies reported.

The explosion happened at the "Kristall" factory in Dzerzhinsk about 400 kilometres east of Moscow, in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

A local health ministry official quoted by the Tass news agency said 42 people had suffered light or moderate injuries, an increase on earlier estimate.

Of the injured, 14 had to be hospitalised, but no one had been killed, said the spokesman.

Earlier, health ministry officials told news agencies that the wounded had "shrapnel wounds of mild and moderate severity" and that they were receiving medical assistance.

The force of the blast damaged five factory buildings and 180 houses nearby. The deputy governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, Dmitry Krasnov, told Russian state television that two people were missing.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said it had opened an investigation into potential violations of industrial safety at the plant.

