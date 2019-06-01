Botswana ex-president slams successor after quitting ruling party

JOHANNESBURG: Botswanan former president Ian Khama has accused his chosen successor of becoming an autocrat and threatening the country’s reputation as a beacon of stability in Africa.

Khama, 66, last week left the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in a culmination of a dramatic fall-out with President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who took office last year.