Former world No 1 Kaymer shares Memorial lead

WASHINGTON: Former world number one Martin Kaymer shared the halfway lead at the US PGA’s Memorial Tournament Friday with rookie Lee Kyoung-hoon and Troy Merritt.

Germany’s Kaymer birdied all four of the par-fives at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, rolling in a five-footer at the par-five seventh — his 16th hole of the day — to take a one-stroke lead.

But he bogeyed the par-four ninth, where he was unable to get up and down from a greenside bunker, his four-under par 68 giving him a nine-under total of 135.

South Korea’s Lee positioned himself for a weekend run at a first US PGA Tour title with a bogey-free five-under par 67.

Merritt had an eagle and six birdies in a six-under 66.

Merritt teed off early and fully expected someone to move past him atop the leaderboard. Kaymer was the only one to do it but he couldn’t stay there.

The leading trio were one stroke in front of three-time major-winner Jordan Spieth, who carded a 70 for 136.

Australian Adam Scott carded a 66 to head a group of five players on 137 that also included Rickie Fowler and Emiliano Grillo.