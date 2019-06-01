Arthur vows strong comeback after ‘shocking’ start

NOTTINGHAM: Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has insisted they can bounce back from a “shocking” start to the World Cup.

Hostile fast bowling by the West Indies saw Pakistan slump to just 105 — their second-lowest World Cup total — in a mere 21.4 overs at Trent Bridge on Friday.

The West Indies, two-time former champions, then polished off the meagre target in 13.4 overs on the back of dashing opener Chris Gayle’s 34-ball 50 which included six fours and three sixes.

Arthur did not hide from the scale of a seven-wicket defeat, saying it had gone against everything he had seen from his players in the build-up.

“Yes, it was a shocking start — the players did not take the preparations into the the middle,” Arthur told AFP. “But we will dust ourselves off and come back strong.”

Pakistan’s batsmen were undone by the short-pitched bowling of the West Indies pace trio.

Arthur said his team’s batting performance was all the more disappointing as they had expected to face short-pitched bowling and prepared accordingly.

“We knew that we were going to get short-pitched bowling and had prepared very well for it, so was disappointing to see us play like that because we were prepared,” the South African said.

Pakistan will now face hosts and tournament favourites England on Monday (tomorrow).

They came into the World Cup on the back of 4-0 ODI series rout of Pakistan — which included a three-wicket win at Trent Bridge.

But Arthur said Pakistan would be a better side for that experience. “Yes, we know how good England are but we know them and are battle-hardened against them.”