Henry shines as NZ thrash SL

CARDIFF: New Zealand made a flying start to their World Cup campaign as paceman Matt Henry struck three times in a 10-wicket trashing of woeful Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Henry returned figures of 3-29 and combined with fellow paceman Lockie Ferguson, who also took three wickets, to bowl out Sri Lanka for just 136 in 29.2 overs in Cardiff.

Martin Guptill and Colin Munro then hit unbeaten half-centuries to make short work of their modest target. The Kiwis cruised home in 16.1 overs.

The right-left batting combination of Guptill, who hit 73, and Munro, who scored 58, had little trouble in smashing the Sri Lankan bowlers to all parts of the ground. Guptill hammered eight fours and two sixes.

But it was Henry’s spell of seven straight overs that opened the gates for New Zealand’s domination against the 1996 champions.

“It’s a great start for us. You want a balanced attack going into any surface,” New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said.

Henry stood out in the absence of senior paceman Tim Southee, who missed the game due to a calf injury.

He struck with the second delivery of the game to send Lahiru Thirimanne trudging back to the pavilion.

Thirimanne was initially ruled not out by the on-field umpire, but the Kiwis successfully reviewed the lbw call.

Karunaratne then put on 42 runs for the second wicket with Kusal Perera. But Williamson kept Henry on for the bowler’s fifth over and the decision paid off as he got Perera for 29 and Kusal Mendis without scoring on successive deliveries.

Dhananjaya de Silva played the hat-trick ball with a glorious off drive, but soon fell to the pace of Ferguson after being trapped lbw.

Karunaratne fought on to register his third ODI fifty in 81 balls before he ran out of partners after Lasith Malinga was bowled by Ferguson for one.

Score Board

New Zealand won toss

Sri Lanka

L Thirimanne lbw b Henry 4

*D Karunaratne not out 52

†K Perera c De Grandhomme b Henry 29

K Mendis c Guptill b Henry 0

D de Silva lbw b Ferguson 4

A Mathews c Latham b De Grandhomme 0

J Mendis c Neesham b Ferguson 1

T Perera c Boult b Santner 27

I Udana c Henry b Neesham 0

S Lakmal c Santner b Boult 7

L Malinga b Ferguson 1

Extras ((b1, nb2, w8) 11

Total (all out, 29.2 overs) 136

Fall: 1-4, 2-46, 3-46, 4-53, 5-59, 6-60, 7-112, 8-114, 9-130, 10-136

Bowling: Henry 7-0-29-3, Boult 9-0-44-1, Ferguson 6.2-0-22-3, De Grandhomme 2-0-14-1, Neesham 3-0-21-1, Santner 2-0-5-1

New Zealand

M Guptill not out 73

C Munro not out 58

Extras (lb3, nb1, w2) 6

Total (no wickets, 16.1 overs) 137

Did not bat: *K Williamson, R Taylor, †T Latham, J Neesham, C De Grandhomme, M Santner, M Henry, L Ferguson, T Boult

Bowling: Malinga 5-0-46-0, Lakmal 4-0-28-0, Udana 3-0-24-0, T Perera 3-0-25-0, J Mendis 1.1-0-11-0

Result: New Zealand won by 10 wickets

Man of the Match: Matt Henry (New Zealand)

Umpires: Ian Gould (England) and Rod Tucker (Australia). TV umpire: Nigel Llong (England). Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)