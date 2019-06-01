Henry shines as NZ thrash SL

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CARDIFF: New Zealand made a flying start to their World Cup campaign as paceman Matt Henry struck three times in a 10-wicket trashing of woeful Sri Lanka on Saturday.
Henry returned figures of 3-29 and combined with fellow paceman Lockie Ferguson, who also took three wickets, to bowl out Sri Lanka for just 136 in 29.2 overs in Cardiff.
Martin Guptill and Colin Munro then hit unbeaten half-centuries to make short work of their modest target. The Kiwis cruised home in 16.1 overs.
The right-left batting combination of Guptill, who hit 73, and Munro, who scored 58, had little trouble in smashing the Sri Lankan bowlers to all parts of the ground. Guptill hammered eight fours and two sixes.
But it was Henry’s spell of seven straight overs that opened the gates for New Zealand’s domination against the 1996 champions.
“It’s a great start for us. You want a balanced attack going into any surface,” New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said.
Henry stood out in the absence of senior paceman Tim Southee, who missed the game due to a calf injury.
He struck with the second delivery of the game to send Lahiru Thirimanne trudging back to the pavilion.
Thirimanne was initially ruled not out by the on-field umpire, but the Kiwis successfully reviewed the lbw call.
Karunaratne then put on 42 runs for the second wicket with Kusal Perera. But Williamson kept Henry on for the bowler’s fifth over and the decision paid off as he got Perera for 29 and Kusal Mendis without scoring on successive deliveries.
Dhananjaya de Silva played the hat-trick ball with a glorious off drive, but soon fell to the pace of Ferguson after being trapped lbw.
Karunaratne fought on to register his third ODI fifty in 81 balls before he ran out of partners after Lasith Malinga was bowled by Ferguson for one.
Score Board
New Zealand won toss
Sri Lanka
L Thirimanne lbw b Henry 4
*D Karunaratne not out 52
†K Perera c De Grandhomme b Henry 29
K Mendis c Guptill b Henry 0
D de Silva lbw b Ferguson 4
A Mathews c Latham b De Grandhomme 0
J Mendis c Neesham b Ferguson 1
T Perera c Boult b Santner 27
I Udana c Henry b Neesham 0
S Lakmal c Santner b Boult 7
L Malinga b Ferguson 1
Extras ((b1, nb2, w8) 11
Total (all out, 29.2 overs) 136
Fall: 1-4, 2-46, 3-46, 4-53, 5-59, 6-60, 7-112, 8-114, 9-130, 10-136
Bowling: Henry 7-0-29-3, Boult 9-0-44-1, Ferguson 6.2-0-22-3, De Grandhomme 2-0-14-1, Neesham 3-0-21-1, Santner 2-0-5-1
New Zealand
M Guptill not out 73
C Munro not out 58
Extras (lb3, nb1, w2) 6
Total (no wickets, 16.1 overs) 137
Did not bat: *K Williamson, R Taylor, †T Latham, J Neesham, C De Grandhomme, M Santner, M Henry, L Ferguson, T Boult
Bowling: Malinga 5-0-46-0, Lakmal 4-0-28-0, Udana 3-0-24-0, T Perera 3-0-25-0, J Mendis 1.1-0-11-0
Result: New Zealand won by 10 wickets
Man of the Match: Matt Henry (New Zealand)
Umpires: Ian Gould (England) and Rod Tucker (Australia). TV umpire: Nigel Llong (England). Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)
CARDIFF: New Zealand made a flying start to their World Cup campaign as paceman Matt Henry struck three times in a 10-wicket trashing of woeful Sri Lanka on Saturday.
Henry returned figures of 3-29 and combined with fellow paceman Lockie Ferguson, who also took three wickets, to bowl out Sri Lanka for just 136 in 29.2 overs in Cardiff.
Martin Guptill and Colin Munro then hit unbeaten half-centuries to make short work of their modest target. The Kiwis cruised home in 16.1 overs.
The right-left batting combination of Guptill, who hit 73, and Munro, who scored 58, had little trouble in smashing the Sri Lankan bowlers to all parts of the ground. Guptill hammered eight fours and two sixes.
But it was Henry’s spell of seven straight overs that opened the gates for New Zealand’s domination against the 1996 champions.
“It’s a great start for us. You want a balanced attack going into any surface,” New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said.
Henry stood out in the absence of senior paceman Tim Southee, who missed the game due to a calf injury.
He struck with the second delivery of the game to send Lahiru Thirimanne trudging back to the pavilion.
Thirimanne was initially ruled not out by the on-field umpire, but the Kiwis successfully reviewed the lbw call.
Karunaratne then put on 42 runs for the second wicket with Kusal Perera. But Williamson kept Henry on for the bowler’s fifth over and the decision paid off as he got Perera for 29 and Kusal Mendis without scoring on successive deliveries.
Dhananjaya de Silva played the hat-trick ball with a glorious off drive, but soon fell to the pace of Ferguson after being trapped lbw.
Karunaratne fought on to register his third ODI fifty in 81 balls before he ran out of partners after Lasith Malinga was bowled by Ferguson for one.
Score Board
New Zealand won toss
Sri Lanka
L Thirimanne lbw b Henry 4
*D Karunaratne not out 52
†K Perera c De Grandhomme b Henry 29
K Mendis c Guptill b Henry 0
D de Silva lbw b Ferguson 4
A Mathews c Latham b De Grandhomme 0
J Mendis c Neesham b Ferguson 1
T Perera c Boult b Santner 27
I Udana c Henry b Neesham 0
S Lakmal c Santner b Boult 7
L Malinga b Ferguson 1
Extras ((b1, nb2, w8) 11
Total (all out, 29.2 overs) 136
Fall: 1-4, 2-46, 3-46, 4-53, 5-59, 6-60, 7-112, 8-114, 9-130, 10-136
Bowling: Henry 7-0-29-3, Boult 9-0-44-1, Ferguson 6.2-0-22-3, De Grandhomme 2-0-14-1, Neesham 3-0-21-1, Santner 2-0-5-1
New Zealand
M Guptill not out 73
C Munro not out 58
Extras (lb3, nb1, w2) 6
Total (no wickets, 16.1 overs) 137
Did not bat: *K Williamson, R Taylor, †T Latham, J Neesham, C De Grandhomme, M Santner, M Henry, L Ferguson, T Boult
Bowling: Malinga 5-0-46-0, Lakmal 4-0-28-0, Udana 3-0-24-0, T Perera 3-0-25-0, J Mendis 1.1-0-11-0
Result: New Zealand won by 10 wickets
Man of the Match: Matt Henry (New Zealand)
Umpires: Ian Gould (England) and Rod Tucker (Australia). TV umpire: Nigel Llong (England). Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)