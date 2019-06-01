Eid packages distributed

BARA: The district administration distributed Eid packages among the families of the martyred Khassadar and Levies force personnel in Bara

tehsil of Khyber district on Saturday.

On the directive of Deputy Commissioner Mahmood Aslam Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Bara distributed Eid packages among the families of martyred Khassadar and Levies force personnel.

Talking to reporters, Assistant Commissioner Kashif Qayyum said that the Khassadars and Levies force rendered sacrifices for the restoration of peace.

“Peace has been restored due to the sacrifices of the martyred personnel of the Khassadar and Levies force,” he said, adding it was our duty to serve the families of the martyrs.