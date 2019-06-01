Rs7b projects to be launched in Mansehra: MPA

MANSEHRA: Saudi Arabia government is going to launch work on two public welfare schemes worth Rs7 billion.

“Thanks to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which approved Rs7 billion for a potable water supply scheme and surgical equipment and machines to be installed at the only tertiary care hospital in the district,” MPA Babar Saleem Swati told reporters here on Saturday.

He said that out of Rs7 billion, an amount of Rs6.25 billion would go for water supply scheme and rest of the money would be spent on purchase of surgical equipment and machines for King Abdullah Teaching Hospital. He said that the provincial government had also released an amount of Rs700 million for the beautification of Mansehra city and its suburbs. “Under this beautification project, three parks and many link roads of 21 km would also be constructed,” said Swati. He said that funds from beatification project would also be spent on provision of better services to female at women centre.