Sun Jun 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2019

Woman dies in road accident

Peshawar

LALAMUSA: A woman died in a road accident. The wife of Vice-Principal Aftab Ahmed Noor of Government Degree College for Boys, Lalamusa, was moving with her son on a motorbike when a van hit them, leaving her dead on the spot and her son wounded.

cleanliness during Eid days: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Khurram Shahzad Saturday directed the officials of municipal corporation and municipal committees to focus of cleanliness during Eid days.

The DC issued the directions during a meeting with heads of local bodies. The DC said heaps of rubbish should be removed.

