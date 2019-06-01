PHCBA demands release of PTM MNAs

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) on Saturday demanded release of two MNAs of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) before Eidul Fitr.

Peshawar High Court Bar Association president Abdul Latif Afridi through a press statement asked the government to release the two arrested MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir before Eid.

“The statement of Federal Minister Ali Muhammad Khan in the National Assembly is not astonishing as people like Murad Saeed, Pervez Khattak and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan have already spoken against PTM MNAs. We can very well understand that those statements of Pakhtun ministers are in line with the policy of the government which wants to divide and rule, particularly the Pakhtuns themselves,” the Peshawar High Court Bar Association president stated.

“The facts about North Waziristan Khar Kamar incident are now known to all. Innocent people who crossed the checkpost were fired upon as planned and not a single shot was fired from the procession as neither any person was armed nor after the merger any armed procession could be seen or taken out anywhere,” the Peshawar High Court Bar Association president claimed in the statement.

He said the two PTM MNAs could neither order firing as nobody was armed, nor in fact they have fired as both of them are lawyers and responsible citizens besides being people’s representatives in the parliament.

“The two parliamentarians have been roped in a fake and false case and as such their immediate release is essential for easing tension in the area,” said the communiqué.

It said that scores of other people detained from different districts, including Abdus Samad Khan advocate, under MPO should also be released in view of Eidul Fitr.