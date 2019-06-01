PCS officers threaten boycott if govt ignores demands

PESHAWAR: The officers belonging to the provincial civil service cadre have once again threatened to boycott offices if recommendations and reports of the previous government regarding their career-related issues were not implemented.

The Association of the Provincial Civic Service cadre officers and Provincial Management Service at a meeting also formed a committee to look into the matter of the Director General (DG) Mines, who was suspended by the provincial cabinet for his improper “conduct” on the complaint of the minister of mines and minerals. The association expressed reservations over the DG’s suspension issue and demanded simultaneous suspension of the minister concerned as well in order to ensure an impartial inquiry into the matter. The association formed a committee to probe the matter and submit the facts to the government, the media and all accountability forums. A meeting of the association was held at the Civil Secretariat to discuss the pending matters along with the issue of Muntazir Khan, DG Mines and vice-chairman of the PCS Officers Association. The association viewed with concern that the government has failed to resolve the pressing issues of civil servants. It said the previous government’s commitments and reports had been put on the backburner by the incumbent rulers.

According to Coordinator Fahad Ikram Qazi, about 200 seats in the share of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) were still lying vacant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the issue was badly affecting administration and governance in the province. The meeting was informed that the issues were time and again intimated to quarters concerned for resolution but to no avail. It said that the “illegal and unconstitutional” Apportionment Formula of 93 was still in place and is damaging the provincial civil servants’ careers. The formula, the meeting was informed, has hindered all reforms in the civil service and ensured illegal monopoly of the federal officers in the province. It also discussed the issue of the deputationists and observed that the officers are being posted on deputation in violation of all rules in the province. The association argued that it has led to ill-governance in the province, adding, the case in point is the secretary health belonging to the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) cadre. The meeting noted that this led to the recent crisis in the health sector.

The PCS Officers Association coordinator pointed out that Civil Service Reforms like change of nomenclature from additional assistant commissioner (AAC) to assistant commissioner (AC), placement board, career progression and merit-based postings policy are also lacking, but the government is not serious to undertake the necessary reforms that would definitely ensure good governance in the province. The meeting was informed that the provincial cabinet at its meeting on May 26 decided to suspend the DG Mines Muntazir Khan for his “conduct” on the basis of an “unsubstantiated” complaint by the minister concerned.

It claimed that this is violation of procedural law as suspension without a fact-finding inquiry followed by other mandatory procedures is illegal. The meeting observed that the decision showed the attitude of the government towards senior civil servants. It was decided to hold the next meeting of the association after Eidul Fitr to decide the future course of action.

It was resolved that all the PMS/PCS officers in the province would boycott work at their offices in case the government continues to ignore the issues of civil servants.