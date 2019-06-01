Alleged child molester held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: The man, who had allegedly molested a child a day earlier, was arrested on Saturday, police sources said.
The sources said that the accused Dost Muhammad had molested a 12-year-old child on Friday and fled the scene. The father of the child had lodged the case with the police. Acting on a tip-off, the police party headed by Station House Officer Syed Ismail Shah raided a house in Akora Khattak and arrested the accused. The police produced the accused in the local court for further proceedings.
