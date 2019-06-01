Govt not to allow anybody to push Pakhtuns towards war: CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday announced compensation for the injured and the families of those who were killed in the North Waziristan firing incident.

A handout quoting the chief minister said that the government would not allow anybody to push the Pakhtuns towards war.

He said that peace had been restored as a result of the sacrifices rendered by the people and security forces. He said that nobody would be allowed to disturb the peaceful environment. He announced Rs2.5 million for the dead and Rs1 million for the injured. The chief minister said that the provincial government was committed to working for the welfare of the people belonging to all parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly the tribal districts.

He said that it was the responsibility of the government to provide all facilities to the people and efforts were being made to provide relief to the people.

Mahmood Khan said that the government had solved many problems of the tribal districts in the short span of 10 months. He said the government was sincere to honour the pledges made to the people of the tribal districts and it contributed three percent of the provincial budget for the development of the tribal districts.

He said that the government was providing health and education facilities to the people and interest-free loans to the youth.

3,000 cops to perform duty on Eid days

Around 3000 policemen will be performing duty to provide security to the people during the Eid days and the last days of Ramazan.

An official of the capital city police said checkpoints have been set up at around 101 places across the provincial capital with special focus on entry and exit points. The official said the Quick Response Force and the Rapid Response Force have been made active and patrolling of the regular police has been increased.

He said that to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the busy trade centres, the traffic police have been directed to remain on roads till 2am.

The official said the security of the worship places has also been increased. Police have already issued strict warning to the locals against festive firing on chand raat. All the sub-divisional police officers and station house officers have been directed to mobilise the public, community elders and elected representatives to oppose the aerial firing on chand raat and other festive occasions.

Letters have been sent to around 500 religious scholars to discuss the issue in Friday sermons and other lectures. An awareness campaign against aerial firing is already underway in urban, rural and suburban localities.

Six bakery outlets sealed

Food Safety Authority on Saturday sealed six outlets in the provincial capital.

Six out of 12 bakery outlets and their production units were sealed over non-compliance with food safety standards. The bakeries sealed include Khog Mahal of Phando road, Al-Farooq Bakers, Shereen Mahal and Cake Palace of University Town, Peshawar. Director General Riaz Khan Mahsud said said that these bakeries were using non-food graded colours and their production units were very unhygienic and full of dirt. “In our inspection, we have encouraged and appreciated two bakers for improving up to the standards and maintaining personnel and production unit hygiene standards,” he added.

Commenting on the crackdown, Riaz Mahsud revealed that the operation against bakers has been kicked off unanimously across the province where more than 18 bakery outlets have been sealed in the last two days.

The operation will last till Eid festival, he said, adding: “Our teams are vigilant about loose bakery and unhygienic productions and to cope with that we are in the field 24/7.”