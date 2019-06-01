Petrol up again

The devaluation of the Pakistani rupee is beginning to severely test the nerves – and the pockets – of average citizens. A late notification on Friday night confirmed that the price of petrol will be increased to Rs112.68 per litre, around four percent higher than before – and one of the highest-ever petrol prices we have seen. High speed diesel will now be available for Rs126.82. Having come despite a decrease in international crude oil prices, the move is likely to invite significant criticism across the board. The opposition has already warned the government against further price hikes – though any serious political opposition in the streets will need more work than mere statements in the media. A petrol price hike was inevitable, given the significant fall in the value of the rupee. Crude oil is purchased in dollars, which leaves the government with little manoeuvring room post-devaluation. But then who’s to blame for the devaluation in the first place? The government cannot claim that it wasn’t warned.

What is more worrying is that the government attitude towards these price increases is that it is a bitter pill that just has to be swallowed. In the world outside Pakistan, the price of crude oil has fallen by around seven percent. The government can still claim that it did not go as high as Ogra wanted; it had proposed a Rs8.5 per litre increase. But some numbers are damning: when oil prices hit their highest of $147 per litre, petrol was being sold in Pakistan under Rs80 per litre. Current international oil prices are less than half of this number, but petrol stands around 1.5 times higher. Already, the government is relying on petroleum products to cover its damning tax collection. In January this year, a uniform GST of around 17 percent was applied on all petrol products, much higher than existing rates. On top of this, the government has increased the petroleum levy on petrol and HSD. With inelastic demand, petroleum products are a key source to recoup the failures of Pakistan’s tax machinery. Petroleum consumption will continue to increase and the public has little option but to subsidize the failures of tax authorities.