Development budget

There is positive news on the budget front after the government decided against further cuts to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). There were reports that there was disagreement between the planning and finance ministries over the fate of the development budget. After a meeting of the National Economic Council on Wednesday, the matter has been decided in favour of keeping a significant portfolio of projects in the hands of the federal government. The NEC approved around 300 new federal projects, which would be part of a total national developmental outlay of around Rs1.837 trillion. Around half of this amount will be allocated to the federal government, while the other half will be spent by the provinces. While the annual development spending has not been adjusted in lieu of significant rupee depreciation, there is hope to be drawn from the fact that there have been no further cuts announced. Moreover, the PTI government has been bold to announce that it will be setting a four percent GDP growth target for next year, in contrast with the IMF’s prediction of 2.8 percent growth. At least, there are some signs that the government is willing to go a direction different to what has been dictated by international actors.

One must wonder, however, if the targets set are achievable. With the larger increase in inflation, taxation and interest rates still on the cards, would it be possible to see agriculture, industry and services grow by 3.5 percent, 2.2 percent and 4.8 percent each? While the government thinks these targets are achievable, it might need to do so simply for political expediency. The policies are in place; and there is a much more real fear of de-growth in the next fiscal year. Numbers on a paper are easier to produce than results, which is also why the 6.5 percent growth envisioned in 2022-23 is positive, but it is just a number on a piece of paper right now.

The current direction of economic growth is to go downward – and the challenge faced by the government is to make sure it stabilizes sooner, rather than later. One issue to keep in mind is that while the PDSP has remained at around Rs950 billion, around Rs250 billion of this amount lies on finding private-sector investors, who will build a number of highway projects on a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis. This effectively means that this is not a federal government allocation, but relies on finding private-sector investors to bid for the projects. The bulk of the allocation remains for infrastructure, coming at around 64.5 percent, while around Rs21 billion is for planning and housing. Another Rs93 billion has been allocated for the social sector, coming at around 16 percent of the federal PSDP. Overall, the picture is not as dismal as some expected, which alone is a positive. The government faces a serious challenge to meet the targets it is setting.