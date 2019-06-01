Saving water

Water is one of the most important natural resources. Unfortunately, due to lack of proper measures for securing and preserving natural resources, our country is suffering from water scarcity. According to the UN, nearly 1.8 billion people will live in “absolute water scarcity” by the end of 2025. Moreover, according to reports, the biggest threat to Pakistan is water crisis, followed by unmanageable inflation, terrorist attacks, failure of urban planning etc.

On the other side, a recent report by the IMF has ranked Pakistan third among countries facing acute water shortage. Furthermore, the Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), has warned that Pakistan may run out of water by 2025. The shortfall will be devastating for a country that has an agriculture-based economy. The water crisis in Pakistan is due to wastage of water, rapid population growth, deteriorating situation of dams, outdated canal systems, expensive and improper ways of irrigation. There is a dire need to overcome this crisis. The federal and provincial governments must make proper policies to save water, construct small dams, plant trees, and so on.

Bilawal Ali Lakho (Shikarpur)