Price control

The people of Pakistan are struggling to afford the high out-of-pocket prices for various edible items. The prices of daily edible items always surge during Ramazan but unfortunately this year these prices are very excessive. In some parts of the country these prices are reported to have tripled and at some places even in Islamabad these prices have quadrupled.

The holy month is about to end, but even then it’s time to lower or cap out-of-pocket costs in the market and for this relevant officers should not keep on sitting in their offices but be compassionate, caring and considerate about the miseries of the people who struggle financially to run their kitchens. There’s a lot that can – and should – be done now by the present rulers, instead of passing the buck to past successive rulers.

Hashim Abro (Islamabad)