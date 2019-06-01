Team PIA

There have been reports that PIA has made a Boeing 777 – which had been lying unserviceable for eighteen months – operational through its own engineering department, and will make an ATR & Airbus A320 operational by end June 2019.

The PIA CEO and the engineering department of PIA deserve wholehearted appreciation because this will not only increase the number of serviceable airplanes in PIA’s inventory it will also generate much-needed revenue for this cash-starved airline which was once one of the best in the world. Buck up, team PIA.

M Asif (Karachi)