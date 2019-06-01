Another citizen killed for resisting mugging bid

There was no letup in incidents of street crime in Karachi on Saturday when another man was stabbed to death for offering resistance to a robbing bid in Shah Faisal Colony No. 3.

Police officials said the incident occurred when two men riding a motorcycle attempted to snatch a cell phone and cash from 42-year-old Javed Khan, son of Syed Mumtaz.

When the victim put up resistance, the suspects stabbed him multiple times, severely injuring him. The injured man was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to inquiry officer Muhammad Javed, the victim was a resident of Nazimabad and had arrived in Shah Faisal Colony to visit his in-laws.

Young man electrocuted

A 22-year-old youth, Liaquat, son of Hashim, died when he received electric shocks while working at his house in a Katchi Abadi in Ilyas Goth within the limits of the Ibrahim Hyderi police station. The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.