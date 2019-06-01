close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2019

CTD arrests three robbers in Orangi raid

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2019

Personnel of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested three men who were alleged to be involved in depriving citizens of cash returning from banks.

The spokesman for the CTD Investigation Wing said that investigations regarding street crime cases are under way during which they were tipped off that members of a notorious robbers’ gang was present in Orangi Town.

Responding to the information, personnel conducted a raid and after facing resistance arrested Badhshah Khan, Muhammad Yamin and Muhammad Rahim. Three pistols were alleged to have been found on the suspects.

During the initial interrogation, the suspects said that their targets were people who were returning from banks after withdrawing a handsome amount of money. They mostly committed the crime in Orangi Town, Nazimabad, Taimuria and North Nazimabad.

Rahim was said to be the gang leader and had hired Khan ann Yamin. Rahim had earlier been arrested but he had been later released. Further investigations are underway.

