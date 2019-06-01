Man dies after falling onto electric wires

A young man died in the wee hours of Saturday after falling off the third floor of a building while trying to fix a sign board of a beauty parlour in District Central of the city.

The incident took place in Nazimabad No 3 within the limits of the Gulbahar police station. The victim was immediately taken to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Reacting to the information, police officials reached the site to investigate the young man’s death. According to police officials, the victim was identified as 25-year-old Mohsin, son of Mehmood, who was a resident of the same area.

The police added that the incident took place when Mohsin was placing a sign board of a beauty parlour on the third floor of a building when he fell down and got stuck in electricity wires, which caused his death. The family took the body from the hospital without allowing medico-legal formalities.