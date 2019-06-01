close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2019

Man dies after falling onto electric wires

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2019

A young man died in the wee hours of Saturday after falling off the third floor of a building while trying to fix a sign board of a beauty parlour in District Central of the city.

The incident took place in Nazimabad No 3 within the limits of the Gulbahar police station. The victim was immediately taken to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Reacting to the information, police officials reached the site to investigate the young man’s death. According to police officials, the victim was identified as 25-year-old Mohsin, son of Mehmood, who was a resident of the same area.

The police added that the incident took place when Mohsin was placing a sign board of a beauty parlour on the third floor of a building when he fell down and got stuck in electricity wires, which caused his death. The family took the body from the hospital without allowing medico-legal formalities.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi