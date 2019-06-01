close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
Woman’s body found in gunny bag

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2019

A sack-packed body of a woman was found at an empty plot in Macchar Colony within the limits of the Docks police station on Saturday.

The police said locals informed them about the presence of the corpse, which was taken to the Civil Hospital for an autopsy and later to a morgue for identification.

SHO Pervez Solangi said the woman was aged around 22 years, and she was apparently strangulated to death.

