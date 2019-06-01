34 stolen mobile phones returned to their owners at SSP East Office

A total of 34 stolen mobile phones were handed over to their rightful owners at a ceremony held on Saturday at the SSP East Office.

The mobile phones were recovered by the District East police and the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee’s (CPLC) East zone team. They were returned to their owners by East SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahaesar, CPLC East Zone chief Muhammad Abid Ozair and his team.

A spokesperson for the CPLC said the East SSP congratulated the owners on getting their mobile phones back before Eid. Some of the owners received their valuable mobile phones after more than a year.

SSP Mahaesar informed the owners that concerted efforts were made by the District East police and the CPLC East zone team to get their phones recovered that had been stolen or snatched. He added that a similar event to hand over stolen mobile phones to their owners was held just before Ramazan.

The officer said the police and the CPLC were committed to eradicate crime and provide timely relief to the victims of crime through a prompt delivery service. Ozair emphasised the need for the prompt reporting of crimes and said it was the duty of each citizen to ensure that they lodge complaints at the respective police stations or CPLC offices.

The District East police and the CPLC have been working in close coordination to curb all sorts of crimes, the officer said, adding that the citizens must support the police and other law enforcement agencies so that their morale remained high. It was said that the crime graph had gone down considerably during the last few months.

The event was informed that the District East police and the CPLC East zone team had traced more than 190 stolen mobile phones in the recent past and returned them to their owners, which enhanced citizens’ confidence in the police, LEAs and CPLC. The owners of mobile phones appreciated the efforts of the District East Police and the CPLC East zone and assured that they would cooperate with them in the future.