‘Suspected drug peddler dies of strangulation as arrest goes wrong’

A suspected drug peddler died of alleged strangulation as cops arrested him in the Metroville area within the SITE A Section police limits on the night between Friday and Saturday.

A large number of people staged a protest over the incident, claiming that the man died of police torture. However, the police rejected the allegations and said the man died of a cardiac arrest as he made an escape bid after being captured. Mominabad SHO Asif Munawar said Fazal Kareem attempted to escape while seeing Head Constable Ayub and Constable Nawab of his police station when they were passing through the area on a motorcycle. He said the suspect died of a cardiac arrest while trying to flee.

He claimed that Kareem was a notorious drug peddler and wanted by the police in various cases. On the other hand, a large number of residents staged a protest demonstration against the incident.

They claimed that the policemen of the Mominabad police station had managed to catch the suspect. They said Kareem died of suffocation after the policemen tightened a rope around his neck and were trying to take him away.

A heavy contingent of law enforcers reached the scene and dispersed the protesters, who had blocked the flow of traffic while setting tryes on the road. Police officials said they were looking into the incident and the policemen will be punished accordingly to law if they were found guilty.