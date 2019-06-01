CM awards 60 days’ remission to 3,613 prisoners ahead of Eid

Ahead of the Eidul Fitr, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has awarded 60 days’ remission to all prisoners serving life sentences and other punishments in different cases in jails of the province.

He has ordered the release of inmates qualifying for remission before the Eid so that they could celebrate the festival with their families.

The 60-day remission will benefit 3,613 prisoners in 24 jails and of them over 100 will be released.

During a visit to the Central Prison Karachi on May 28, Shah had directed the home department to send him a reference regarding the award of special remission to the convicted prisoners.

Acting on his directive, the home department sent a summary to the CM for remission which he approved on Saturday.

The authority for special remission is derived from Rule 216 of Pakistan Prisons Rules, 1978, in the sentences of imprisonment for different categories. They are as follows: special remission of 60 days for all convicts, except the condemned prisoners and except those convicted of murder, espionage, subversion, anti-state activities, terrorist activities, Zina, robbery, dacoity and those undergoing sentences under Foreign Act, 1946, if they have served two-thirds part of their substantive sentences.

It allows special remission of 60 days per year from the date of the sentence for male prisoners who are 65 years of age or above and have undergone at least one third of their substantive sentences, except those involved in culpable homicide and those involved in terrorist acts, as defined in the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Also, special remission of 60 days is given per year from the date of sentence to male prisoners who are 60 years of age or above and have undergone at least one-third of their sentences except those involved in culpable homicide and those involved in terrorist acts.

It is also provided to female prisoners who are 60 years of age or above and have undergone at least one-third of their sentences except those involved in culpable homicide and terrorist act.

Special remission of 60 days per year from the date of sentence for female prisoners who are accompanying children and are serving sentence of imprisonment for crimes, except those who are convicted on charges of culpable homicide and terrorist acts.

Special remission of 60 days per year may also be granted from the date of sentence for juvenile convicts (under 18 years of age) who have served one-third of their substantive sentence, except those in culpable homicide, terrorist acts, Zina, robbery, dacoity, kidnapping/abduction and anti-state activities.