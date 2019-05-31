Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir responsible for N Waziristan clash: DC’s report

MIRANSHAH: Two members of the National Assembly (MNAs) associated with the Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) were responsible for last Sunday's attack on the Khar Kamar checkpost in North Waziristan, according to a report issued by the tribal district's deputy commissioner to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

According to the report, MNAs Mohsin Javed Dawar and Ali Wazir goaded the protestors to attack the check post in Boyya, North Waziristan, Geo News reported.

The report says: "Area of Tochi Valley specially Datta Khel, Alwara, Admi Kot, Doga Macha, Zangotai, Khar Kamar, Degan, Land, Muhammad Khel, Boya, Hamzoni Valley, and going uptill Hassu Khel (Mirali) have always been a hot spot and troublesome with regard to maintenance of law and order situation.

"Security forces have regularly been targeted either in the form of physical attacks, ambushes, fire raids, rocket attacks or Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs)," it adds further.

Describing in detail the recent attacks, which originated on April 29, the report notes that in total, 13 local people died whereas 25 were injured whereas one military person was martyred and seven injured.

It states: "On 29 April 2019, Party of Army personnel moving in Datta Khel area was ambushed in which three Army Sepoys embraced Shahadat and four got injured. Similarly, on 1 May 19 multiple attacks were launched on fencing party in Alwara area in which four soldiers again embraced Shahadat and 17 got injured.”

The DC's report goes on to explain how the Pakistan Army launched an operation to remove terrorist presence from the area.

"To clear the area from presence of any further terrorist activity and to make it safe, Army units launched their clearance operation on 24 May. During this operation two suspects were arrested. To protest against the arrest of these individuals, a group of people from Doga Macha village marched towards Khar Kamar check point and damaged the installed security barrier and raised anti-state slogans, however, Army showed restraint and did not respond,” says the report.

It further says that on the evening of 25 May, a Jirga of 12 Maliks of Doga was held at Boya and as a result of negotiations, one suspect was released after initial investigations with the condition of dispersal of protestors.

The report mentions: "However, on the instigation of MNAs Ali Wazir and Mohsin Javed Dawar, the protestors again gathered near the check post at night.

"On 26 May, MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir entered North Waziristan from Saidgai check post and reached Khar Kamar check post at 09:30 am, approx 300-350 protestors were gathered. Troops at first barrier requested MNAs to join the protestors' camp using the alternate route and not the main road and in return, Ali Wazir used abusive language against the Army and instigated the crowd to attack the post. On this instigation, protestors started intense stone pelting and armed men with parliamentarians also started firing at the post,” says the report.

Thereafter, it says, Army troops fired warning shots and asked protestors not to get close to the post and to stop the fire immediately. “Meanwhile, protestors charged at the post and reached within troops' deployment and tried to snatch weapons," it states.

According to the report, "The fire (from the check post) was opened only for very short duration. However, firing continued from the miscreants and the bullets hit the fleeing protestors and MNAs vehicle."