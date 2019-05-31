Wapda chairman visits Mohmand dam site

PESHAWAR: Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Muzzamil Hussain Friday visited construction site of multifaceted Mohmand Dam, which is being constructed on the upstream of River Swat that will help generate 800MW electricity for the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Wapda chairman said Mohmand dam was a multidimensional hydropower project carried huge potential to meet Pakistan’s energy and water requirements. He said construction work on link roads from Monda headwork was underway that would provide better communication facilities to people and construction workers.

On May 2, Prime Minister Imran Khan has performed the ground-breaking ceremony of Mohmand dam and declared it a life-line project for Pakistan.

The dam is a great initiative of the federal government that will not only provide an inexpensive electricity to consumers but would help irrigate thousands acres of barren land besides provision of clean drinking water facilities to inhabitants of Peshawar.

The project will supply 13.32 million cubic meter water from Mohmand dam reservoir to Peshawar city.

The project is scheduled to be completed in five years and eight months and on completion will store about 1.2 million acre feet (MAF) of water.

Its construction will help national power policy achieve the dual goals of meeting Pakistan’s energy needs in a sustainable manner and ensuring generation of affordable electricity, while helping to reduce existing energy’s supply gap.

The chairman said, “Mohmand dam was a lifeline project for Pakistan that will help provide job opportunities to around 6000 people in the area.”