Dry hot weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR: The Met Office has forecast dry and very hot weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.
The maximum temperature 46 Centigrade and the minimum 29 Centigrade were forecast for next 24 hours.
The Met Office has also forecast a dry and very hot weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.
