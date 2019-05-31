No new tax in budget: minister

SIALKOT: The Punjab government is not going to levy any new tax in the upcoming budget.

It was said by Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed while addressing the local industrialists and exporters at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Friday. The Punjab minister said that the government had already ended taxes on luxury vehicles and the properties owned by the widows in the province. The Excise and Taxation Department was about to launch a mobile phone application to facilitate the people, which would help enable them pay and deposit their taxes and other dues via mobile phones without visiting the offices.

The Punjab minister said that the government was going to introduce universal tax policy in the province. He told that there would be same registration plates for the vehicles in the entire Punjab and steps were being taken in order to start the job within three to four months. He said that a system was being installed at all the toll plazas and safe cities to locate and check the vehicles. He told that the tax collection was increased upto Rs 3 to 4 billion due to hard work and efficiency of the staff of the Excise and Taxation Department.

PTI Central Punjab president Umar Dar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was saying right thing that only one per cent people in Pakistan was paying taxes. He termed it unfair and cruel that one per cent population was bearing the burden of the entire population.

SCCI president Khawaja Masood Akhtar said that the business community already was under tremendous stress due to various problems and now the ever increasing notices from the different government departments had further harassed and pressurized them.

He demanded the Punjab minister take notice of DC rates in Sialkot, which were the highest in the whole province and also had crippled the business of sale and purchase of the properties. He also complained about the long delay in the payment of the billions of rupees of the Sialkot-based business community under rebate. SCCI SVP Waqas Akram Awan, VP Amir Hameed Bhatti and general secretary Tariq Mehmood Malik were also present.