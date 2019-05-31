Establishment of tent villages in Kaghan valley banned

MANSEHRA: The district administration has banned the establishment of tent villages in Kaghan valley.

“The tent villages established in Naran have been plaguing the beauty of Kaghan valley which, are barred with immediate effect,” said an official order issued by Deputy Commissioner Ziaul Haq here on Friday.

The ban on such facilities, where tents are erected at a large piece of plan land alongside Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road and Naran Bazaar and rented out to tourists, was imposed on demand of Kaghan Development Authority.

The custodians of those tent villages have been providing night stay facilities to tourists/ visitors at cheap rates compared to hotels.

“I deputy commissioner Mansehra in the exercise of powers conferred upon me under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code do hereby prohibit and impose a ban on the establishment of tent villages in Kaghan valley,” said the order.

It said that strict action would be taken if anybody attempted to establish tent villages.Also in the day, the district administration sealed a factory where fake tea was prepared in packets of famous brands.

A team led by Assistant Commissioner, Ali Sher raided the factory and seized over 600 kg of fake tea and arrested its owner, Shah Khalid.

“We have arrested dozens of people involved in sale or making of fake eatables and drinks and imposed heavy fines,” said Ali Sher.