close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2019

Student dies in road accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2019

MANSEHRA: A student was killed and two people sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine in Ambar Garhi area of Torghar district on Friday.

The driver of the vehicle, which was on its way to Judbah from Ambar Garhi, lost control over the steering and the vehicle fell into a ravine. The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced Mohammad Ikram, a student of grade-9 dead. In another incident, a jeep plunged into a deep ravine Perhana area and Mohammad Shaukat stated to the driver of the vehicle died instantly. Two other people, who sustained injuries, were rushed to the nearby hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan