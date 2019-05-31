close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2019

Crackdown on graffiti ordered

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2019

MULTAN: Commissioner Imran Sikandar on Friday directed the Multan Municipal Corporation to launch a crackdown on graffiti. The anti-graffiti team headed by MCM chief executive Iqbal Farid removed all banners, posters and graffiti from Bosan Road and its adjacent areas. Talking to journalists, he warned that the MC would take stern action against violators for pasting posters, hanging banners and graffiti. Meanwhile, Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch ordered crackdown on addicts near Ghanta Ghar and arrested 15 addicts from Qila Qasim Bagh. All of them were admitted to narcotics rehabilitation centres for treatment.

