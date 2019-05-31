FBR to tax beauty parlours

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to bring the beauty parlours into the tax net to generate revenue in order to shore up economy.
According to the FBR findings, there are 500 beauty parlours in the port city of Karachi, which are pocketing millions of rupees but paying no tax. Action will also be taken against the unregistered beauty parlours.
KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to bring the beauty parlours into the tax net to generate revenue in order to shore up economy.
According to the FBR findings, there are 500 beauty parlours in the port city of Karachi, which are pocketing millions of rupees but paying no tax. Action will also be taken against the unregistered beauty parlours.