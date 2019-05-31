close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
Desk Report
June 1, 2019

FBR to tax beauty parlours

Top Story

Desk Report
June 1, 2019

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to bring the beauty parlours into the tax net to generate revenue in order to shore up economy.

According to the FBR findings, there are 500 beauty parlours in the port city of Karachi, which are pocketing millions of rupees but paying no tax. Action will also be taken against the unregistered beauty parlours.

