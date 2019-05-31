SCBA to appear before SJC in defense of Justice Faez

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Friday announced to extend full support to the senior Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the Presidential Reference filed against him for allegedly having properties in London in the name of his spouse and children.

“We will be standing side by side on June 14 with Justice Qazi Faez Isa during the proceedings of Supreme Judicial Council scheduled to be commenced from June 14”, said President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Aman Ullah Kanrani while talking to media in the Supreme Court.

Announcing its solidarity on the part of Supreme Court Bar Association, the apex body of the legal fraternity of the country, Amanullah Kanrani termed the presidential references filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, senior judge of the Supreme Court and Justice Karim Khan Agha, popularly known as KK Agha and sitting judge of Sindh High Court as an attack on judiciary.

He said that they will be present on June 14 in the court during the proceedings of the presidential references against the judges. “We will appear before the Council in defense of Qazi Faez Isa on June 14, Kanrani said.

Mr Kanrani, the other day had also extended his support as president of the Supreme Court Bar Association and had vowed to defend the judges if any action was taken against them however he said that filing of Presidential Reference was not yet confirmed and when it was confirmed then they will evolve their course of strategy.

Later on, the Supreme Judicial Council issued notice to Attorney General for June 14 over Presidential References against Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court and Justice Karim Khan Agha, Judge of the High Court of Sindh.

Likewise, extending its fullest support to the judiciary and Justice Qazi Faez Isa and KK Agha of the High Court Bar Sindh is going to adopt strategy for dealing with the situation arises in the wake of presidential references filed against the judges of the superior judiciary.

In this respect, the Pakistan Bar Council on Friday announced to convene on June 12 the general meeting as well as joint meeting of representatives of Pakistan and provincial/Islamabad Bar Councils being held on 8th and 9th.

According to the statement, issued by Muhammad Arshad Secretary Pakistan Bar Council the joint meeting as well as general meeting will discuss issue of filing of references by the government against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and KK Agha and to chalk out future course of action in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that Peshawar High Court Bar Association while joining the mass support extended by the legal fraternity in the wake of Presidential References filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice KK Agha, had requested the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) to convene a meeting of all the lawyer’s organisations and representatives at the earliest to discuss such issues and chalk out a united strategy for further actions.

Abdul Lateef Afridi, President Peshawar High Court Bar Association said that reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa was obviously to victimise him for his independent, straight forward, upright and honest expressions of opinion in cases like the Faizabad Dharna (sit-in) case and Quetta lawyers massacre inquiry commission report. The federal government the other day filed references against Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court and Justice KK Agha of Sindh High Court for allegedly having foreign properties but they did not disclose in their wealth statements.

President Arif Alvi had filed references with Supreme Judicial Council under Article 209 of the Constitution against these judges including for misconduct.

Article 209 says that if, after inquiring into the matter, the Council reports to the president that it is of the opinion that the judge is incapable of performing the duties of his office or has been guilty of misconduct, the president may remove the judge from office.

According to sources, it has been alleged that Justice Qazi Faez Isa had acquired three properties in London in the name of his spouse and children between 2011 and 2015 but these were not disclosed in wealth statements.

Similarly, Karim Khan Agha (KK Agha) Judge of the Sindh High Court has been accused in the Presidential Reference of having two properties in London but he too did not disclose in wealth statements.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa in response of the government’s move of filing reference against him the other day had approached the President of Pakistan, inquiring as to if a reference has been filed against him, he should be provided copy of the said reference.

In a letter dispatched to President of Pakistan on Tuesday, Justice Qazi Faez Isa informed the President that he has come to know that the government sources are stating that a reference has been filed against him under Article 209 of the Constitution.

“I will be obliged if you could let me know whether this is correct, and if it is, to kindly provide me with a copy as well”, Justice Isa had intimated to the President, adding that leaks amount to character assassination, jeopardizes his right to due process and fair trial and undermines the institutions of the judiciary.

Similarly, Zahid F Ebrahim resigned from his office the other day as Additional Attorney General in protest after the government the other day filed a reference with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against three judges of the superior courts for allegedly having properties abroad but they did not mention it in their wealth statements.

Zahid F Ebrahim, son of late renowned Karachi-based lawyer and former Chief Election Commissioner Fakhruddin G Ebrahim tendered his resignation before President of Pakistan Arif Alvi terming the government’s move of filing a reference against the judges of the superior courts as a “reckless attempt to tar the reputation of independent individuals and is browbeating the judiciary of Pakistan”.

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has also called a meeting of lawyers from all parts of the country on June 8-9 to review the situation after filing of references against the judges.

The Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) President Latif Afridi says Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been targeted for his brave decisions.