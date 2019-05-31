One who calls others thief not to find place to hide one’s face: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her reaction to sloganeering aimed at Prime Minister Imran Khan outside Haram-e-Kaaba, Friday said God willing, the one calling others a thief would not find a place to hide his face.

Responding to different tweets, Maryam criticised the prime minister by sharing a couplet in Urdu.

She wrote on Twitter:

"Adl o Insaaf Faqat Hashr Par Mouqoof Nahi,

[Justice is not only dependent on the Day of Judgment]

Zindagi Khud Bhi Gunaahon Ki Saza Deti He,

[Life itself punishes [a man] for his sins]

"God willing, the one calling others a thief will not find a place to hide his face,” said the former first daughter.

“I ask for forgiveness from Almighty Allah, for this is how the nature works,” Maryam said. Responding to Maryam’s criticism of the premier, Special Assistant to PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said the tone and tenour of Maryam Nawaz for Prime Minister Imran Khan reflected her rising frustration. Awan, in her tweet, said Maryam was afraid that due to Khan’s success as prime minister, Pakistan would get benefits but her political party, which was actually a private limited company, would suffer losses.