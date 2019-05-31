close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
June 1, 2019

FBR chairman writes to PM

Top Story

 
June 1, 2019

Existing tax system threat to economy

By Our correspondent

KARACHI: The newly-appointed FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi has attributed accumulation of untaxed wealth to bungled taxation policies and administrative flaws, saying the existing system poses threats to economy, it was learnt on Friday.

“As a result (of) serious flaws in the policy and administrative aspects, there has been substantial accumulation of untaxed wealth,” Zaidi said in a letter to the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The FBR chief was critical of the tax collection’s reliance on indirect taxes. “Pakistan’s tax collection system generates less than 10 percent of GDP.

