Zahir wants probe against Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakh-tunkhwa Hockey Association President Zahir Shah called on the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to first probe corruption charges levelled against one of the former officials before moving forward or thinking in terms of making any changes in the federation’s constitution.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Friday, Zahir said the progress in hockey was badly marred by former PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed’s handling of the affairs. “When I was appointed chairman of the PHF inquiry committee, I strongly recommended inquiry against Shahbaz who was alleged to have been drawing double salary. If that was the case, the inquiry should have been carried out against him.

“What the PHF wants at this point of time is to initiate inquiry against former officials rather than formation of different committees. Who has allowed Shahbaz to withdraw salary to the tone of rupees quarter a million per month from PHF kitty,” he questioned.

Now when the PHF has been drained out financially, all those former officials who had taken perks and privileges unconstitutionally should be made accountable. “That amount should be deposited back in the kitty as the federation needs that. It requires money to generate hockey activities in the country.”

Zahir alleged that some of the cheques were cashed with a single signature. “I have brought this into PHF President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar’s notice. We have to ascertain the truth into these charges,” he said.

He also asked for issuing production orders of former accountant Adnan Shahid. “Why he has been sent underground. He should appear before the inquiry committee. Adnan has got all the answers. He has to settle the accounts of the federation.”

He said there was no wisdom in constituting different committees. “The powers to form committees rest with the PHF Executive Board and not with the PHF president.

We don’t need committees at this point of time. What we need is to initiate inquiry as what has gone wrong that has crippled the hockey activities in the country.”