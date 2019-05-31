Rohail, Akhtar power Pakistan U19s

LAHORE: Rohail Nazir (76) and Akhtar Shah (4-19) helped Pakistan Under-19s to win the third 50-over match against Sri Lanka Under-19s by five wickets and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on Friday, says a PCB release.

Chasing a 184-run target, Pakistan Under-19s achieved victory in 46 overs with five wickets remaining. Rohail Nazir hit six fours in his 117-ball 76 knock.

Rohail added 49 runs for the third wicket with Mohammad Taha (25), while Qasim Akram (26) and Haris Khan (25 not out) provided additional support to their side.

Dilshan Madushanka and Rohan Sanjaya took two wickets each, conceding 43 and 46 runs, respectively.

Earlier, after being sent into bat, Sri Lanka Under-19s were dismissed for 183 in 48.3 overs. Kamil Mishara top-scored with 73 that came off 117 balls and included five fours, while Sonal Dinusha scored 32 off 64 balls and hit two boundaries.

Akhtar was the pick of Pakistan bowlers with a figure of 4-19 in his 9.3 overs.

The fourth match of the series will be played tomorrow (Sunday) at the same venue.

Scores in brief: Sri Lanka Under-19s 183 all out in 48.3 overs (Kamil Mishara 73, Sonal Dinusha 32; Akhtar Shah 4-19, Mohammad Junaid 2-38). Pakistan Under-19s 184-5 in 46 overs (Rohail Nazir 76, Qasim Akram 26; Dilshan Madushanka 2-43, Rohan Sanjaya 2-46).