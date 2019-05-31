Players should be picked on merit: Rabada

LONDON: Cricket South Africa’s transformation targets will not apply at the World Cup, and that’s just fine with Kagiso Rabada, who believes that transformation “should happen at the grassroots”.

“At a professional level, players should be picked on merit,” Rabada told Cricinfo in an exclusive interview recently. “For me, transformation is all about getting an opportunity. I feel that players or people should be given the opportunity as much as possible.”

CSA’s transformation policy requires that the national team has an average of 55% (or six) players of colour in each game across formats during any given season.

They didn’t quite hit those targets over the last season, with injuries to players such as Lungi Ngidi and JP Duminy contributing to that, but the rise — and success — of players such as Rabada is sometimes presented as proof that transformation works.

Yet it might also be argued that the opportunities afforded to Rabada in early life were more important than any targets that might have been in place during his career.

Rabada went to the prestigious St Stithians College in Johannesburg, while Ngidi attended Hilton College — South Africa’s most expensive high school. Andile Phehlukwayo, the only other

black player in South Africa’s World Cup squad, attended Glenwood High School, a public school in Durban, on a hockey scholarship.

“You are seen as a beacon of hope in terms of transformation and all of that,” Rabada said. “People try and justify transformation by using players like us, using players like Lungi.

“Bringing that into the team, obviously if you are doing well and the team is doing well; those topics are going to be raised, and you are going to be seen as an example,” Rabada said.