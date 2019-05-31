Pompeo takes conciliatory tone in Germany amid rocky ties

BERLIN: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sought Friday to paper over differences with Germany in the face of a deepening rift with one of its major Nato allies. The divisions were underlined earlier this week when German Chancellor Angela Merkel made a veiled criticism of President Donald Trump during a visit to the United States.

Germany is the first stop on a four-nation tour of Europe. Pompeo flew on to Switzerland on Friday afternoon and will later visit the Netherlands before joining Trump on his state visit to Britain. His trip to Berlin had been cancelled at the last minute in early May, as Pompeo then took a major detour to visit Iraq to discuss security as tensions rose sharply between the United States and Iran.

The abrupt cancellation had raised eyebrows as the two allies were at loggerheads over a number of issues including the Iran nuclear deal, NATO defence spending and the North Stream 2 pipeline project between Germany and Russia.

Merkel, in the United States on Thursday to deliver an address at Harvard University, said she deplored "walls" and "lies described as truth." She also called on the world to do all "humanly possible" to combat climate change -- an issue which Pompeo calls a low priority. But in Berlin on Friday, Pompeo took a different tone. Thanking his hosts for the rapid rescheduling, he was at pains to underline moves by Berlin on a slew of issues -- from taking in Chinese dissidents to banning Iran´s Mahan Air from landing on its soil.

"Germans continue to show how much they prize security and how much they prize freedom for their own people and indeed for the rest of the world," he said at a press conference with German counterpart Heiko Maas. Ahead of talks with Merkel, Pompeo told reporters Germany was a "great partner of the United States". His tone starkly contrasted with that of Trump, who has repeatedly clashed with Merkel, taking her to task over Germany´s welcome of migrants in open criticism that would have barely been imaginable from a US president before the real estate mogul´s surprise 2016 election.