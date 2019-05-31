Pakistani, Chinese marriages reflective of socio-cultural linkages

BEIJING: Pakistani and Chinese social media platforms were recently buzzed with a unique marriages' scandal, that however, failed to cause any harm to growing Sino-Pak ties.

This time the perpetuator of the scandals tried to hit the Pakistan-China social and cultural engagements that sped up after the speedy growth of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the CPEC, an important and most vibrant component of Belt and Road initiative, the BRI.

According to a report, published by China Economic Net, the marriages of Pakistani girls with Chinese men and Chinese girls with Pakistani boys has a long history, spanning over decades.

The geographical structure of both China and Pakistan, that links both nations through the Silk Road, also known as the Karakoram Highway is an important landmark of bringing about cultural and social interactions between people of Pakistan and China.

China’s Xinjiang province and Pakistan’s Northern areas, mainly comprising Gilgit, Baltistan, Hunza etc have been important hubs of bringing people to people contacts between two exemplary friendly nations.