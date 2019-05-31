close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
DR
Desk Report
June 1, 2019

ATC convicts 3 JeM leaders for terrorism financing

National

DR
Desk Report
June 1, 2019

GUJRANWALA: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday convicted three leaders of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) after finding them guilty of terrorism financing. The court found them guilty in three separate cases registered by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) with the Police Station Gujranwala.

The CTD recovered funds on their person which they had collected for terrorism financing. Convict M. Iftikhar was awarded 5-year imprisonment and Rs45,000 fine, convict Muhammad Ajmal 5-year imprisonment and Rs50,000 fine and convict Bilal 5-year imprisonment and Rs40,000 fine.

All the three convicts were shifted to the Central Jail Gujranwala to serve their terms.

Investigations and prosecutions are being followed to stop the proscribed organisations from indulging in terrorism financing.

The proscribed organisations and their leaders have been warned to desist from terrorism financing otherwise they would be arrested.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan