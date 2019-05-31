Two advisers, special assistants made ministers

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has granted the status of ministers to two advisors and as many special assistants.

An official communiqué said those upgraded to ministers include Ziaullah Khan Bangash, the member provincial assembly who was an advisor to the chief minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, and Himayatullah Khan, advisor for Energy and Power.

Abdul Karim Khan, MPA who was special assistant to the chief minister for Industries and Commerce, and Kamran Khan Bangash, MPA special assistant for Science and Technology and Information Technology were given the ministers status as well.

PDWP approves 26 projects: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved 26 projects worth Rs30551.130 million.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, the additional chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was attended by Atif Rehman, Secretary Planning and Department, members of PDWP, representatives of Planning Commission, concerned departments and Districts level officers of merged areas.

The forum considered 30 projects pertaining to different sectors, including water, MSD, health, DWSS, urban development, roads & bridges, higher education and sports and Tourism for the uplift of the province and specifically merged areas.

One project was dropped and three were deferred due to inadequate design and other deficiencies and were returned to their respective departments for rectification. Among the approved projects was the rehabilitation of damaged bridge over Yarkhun River at Brep in Chitral worth Rs7.283 million. The approved projects of the health sector were “additional works in Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, Improvement/ Rehabilitation of district headquarters and teaching hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the establishment of independent Monitoring Unit in Health Department, Public-Private Partnership for operationalisation of AHQ Hospital Mishti Mela, Orakzai Agency.”