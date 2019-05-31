close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
June 1, 2019

Dry hot weather forecast for city

National

June 1, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: The Met Office has forecast dry and very hot weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours. The maximum temperature 46 Centigrade and the minimum 29 Centigrade were forecast for next 24 hours. The Met Office has also forecast a dry and very hot weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

Open court: The open court was held at DPO Office here. SP Investigation M Saleem Khan Niazi received applications and listened to complaints from the people at the open court.

