Inquiry ordered against DHQ hospital admin

JHANG: On the directions of the DC, State Officer/ADC-R Sheikh Saleem Khalid started inquiry against the administration of the DHQ Hospital for disobeying house allotment orders issued in the favour of a female health official two months ago. DHQ Hospital’s Lady Health Visitor (LHV) Robina Shahadat had filed a case before the DC for the allotment of an official accommodation available inside the DHQ Hospital. The woman said that she was facing difficulties while attending emergency and night duty. She stated that a number of official quarters were being constructed inside the hospital’s premises to accommodate the hospital staff. Later, the DC allotted a quarter to the said LHV on April 30. However, the hospital’s administration did not make compliance with the orders of the DC. On Friday, the aggrieved LHV appeared before the DC and informed him about the whole situation. Taken notice of the situation, the DC directed the ADC-R to initiate an inquiry into the matter and fix the responsibility of the health officials who were involved in the matter. When contacted, the ADC-R said that notices had been issued to the DHQ Hospital’s MS and other relevant health officials to explain their positions.