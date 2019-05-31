Dacoit killed by his accomplice

FAISALABAD: A dacoit was shot dead by his accomplices after quarrel over division of looted money in the area of Thikriwala police.

Police said Friday that four dacoits looted money from Pensara Road near Chak 78-JB Jawaddi. Later, these bandits indulged into scuffle while sitting in the crops near Chak 84-JB over division of looted money. One of the dacoits opened fire and killed his one accomplice and injured two others. However, the assailant dacoit managed to escape from the scene along with booty. On getting information, the area police rushed to the spot and took body into custody and shifted the injured to a hospital. The injured dacoits were identified as Ghulam Murtaza of Chak 91-JB and Zeeshan of Chak 83-JB. The team arrested their fourth accomplice Aqeel on the indication of injured robbers and recovered looted money, mobile phones and motorcycles from their possession.

10 arrested over gas decanting: The police arrested 10 persons on the charge of decanting and installing unapproved cylinders in vehicles here.

They included Mubarak from Zafar Ali Mor, Arshad from Lorry Adda, Shahid Shah from Tori Mandi Chowk, Aslam from Kotwali Chowk, Adeeb from Chibban Road, Azeem from Millat Chowk, Imtinan from Qadir Abad Chowk, Khalid and Nazeer from Rajbah Road and Zeeshan from Makhdoom Road. The accused have been locked behind the bars and further investigation is under progress.

58 criminals arrested: The police arrested 58 criminals, including 39 proclaimed offenders.

The police teams conducted raids at various areas and arrested 58 outlaws, including 39 proclaimed offenders, and recovered 13 pistols, a gun, 1.730kg charas and 53 litres liquor from their possession.