Two shot dead in separate incidents

SARGODHA: Two persons were shot dead in separate incidents in the precincts of Miani and Mianwali police stations.

Zulfiqar Ali of Virowal village, Tehsil Bhalwal, was riding a motorcycle when three unknown motorcyclists killed him near Town Committee Miani. In another incident, Shakeel along with the abetment of Huzaifa, Sher Azam and Zar Badshaw allegedly shot dead their rival Muhammad Shoaib of Korangiwala village and injured a pedestrian Mureed Hussain at Kutchery Bazaar. The injured was shifted to DHQ hospital.

Two women killed in road accidents: Two women were killed while another sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Jauhrabad police limits on Friday.

Muhammad Nawaz of Sahiwal along with his wife Tasleem Bibi was traveling on a motorcycle on Sargodha-Jhang Road when it skidded off the road near Degree College. As a result, Tasleem Bibi died on the spot while Nawaz sustained injuries. In another accident, Tahira Batool of Jauhrabad was killed when the motorbike she was riding slipped due to over speeding near village Sundaral.

Two get jail for possessing explosive material: Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Atiqur Rehman Bhinder on Friday handed down 44-year jail term to two outlaws for possessing explosive material. According to the prosecution, Douraan Khan of Muzaffargarh and Kameel Hassan of Muzaffarabad were arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on April 29, 2018, and August 24 2018, respectively, with explosive material.