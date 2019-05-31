Jaguares coach hits back at axing calls

SYDNEY: Jaguares coach Gonzalo Quesada has described calls for the Argentinian franchise to be kicked out of Super Rugby as “disappointing” and denied they had an unfair advantage by having the pick of Argentina’s international players.

Wallabies great Phil Kearns this week claimed the team was a de facto national side and had “hoodwinked” governing body SANZAAR, giving Argentina an edge by regularly playing together heading into this year’s World Cup. Quesada told Friday’s Sydney Morning Herald it was wrong to suggest the Jaguares’ introduction to Super Rugby was part of a deliberate plan to strengthen the national side.

Kearns was speaking after the Jaguares, most of them Argentina internationals, beat his former team NSW Waratahs 23-15 in Sydney last weekend. According to reports, they had more than 1,000 international caps across their squad.